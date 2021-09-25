CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HALFTIME REPORT: Crimson Tide absolutely dominates, leads Southern Miss 42-7

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The top-ranked Crimson Tide are holding onto a healthy lead over Southern Miss at the half, where the score currently sits at 42-7.

Bryce Young’s abilities deserve nothing but high praise for that first-half performance. He completed 12 passes on 13 attempts for 225 yards and four touchdowns

First-year member of the Crimson Tide, Jameson Williams continues to show why Nick Saban recruited the former Ohio State Buckeye. Williams scored on the game’s opening kickoff and also reeled in an 81-yard touchdown. He’s not having a hard time finding the end zone tonight.

The running game for Alabama has been effective, though not as impactful as the passing game.

Sophomore running back Roydell Williams is leading the pack with nine carries for 102 yards and one touchdown. Overall the Crimson Tide has 19 carries for 151 yards and the lone touchdown.

Alabama’s defense started great, but is allowing more yards through the air than they should be.

Southern miss quarterback Ty Keyes completed seven of 12 passing attempts for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The Golden Eagles running game has not been able to get going. 15 carries for only 11 yards for their running backs.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as they take on Southern Miss.

