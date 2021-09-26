CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Grant and southwestern Luna Counties through 800 PM MDT At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Hachita, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Grant and southwestern Luna Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

