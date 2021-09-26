CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

A 3rd generation of Maldini family scores in Serie A

By ORDER REPRINT
Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike grandfather, like father, like son. There was a third generation of the Maldini family to score in Serie A on Saturday as Daniel Maldini helped AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Spezia. Daniel Maldini scored his first Serie A goal 13 years, 179 days after the last league...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Maldini scores on full debut as AC Milan go top with Spezia win

One of Italian football's most famous names returned to a Serie A scoresheet on Saturday when Daniel Maldini netted in a 2-1 win for AC Milan over Spezia on his first league start for the club. The 19-year-old followed in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, two...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Milan’s Maldini to follow in family footsteps with first Serie A start

La Spezia (Italy) (AFP) – Daniel Maldini will revive a long-standing family tradition on Saturday when he starts in Serie A match for AC Milan for the first time. Over 12 years since his father, club legend Paolo last played for the seven-time European champions, Maldini junior will take his place in the starting XI at Spezia.
UEFA
FanSided

Calcio Catch-up: Matchday 6 sees another Maldini scoring

Matchday 6 provided another wild weekend of Serie A action, from the Derby della Capitale to goals goals and goals. Here’s a quick rundown of all things calcio:. Milan at Spezia – It will forever be a game Daniel Maldini remembers. He became the third generation of Maldinis to score for the Rossoneri following in the footsteps of his grandfather Cesare and his dad Paolo, both huge Milan legends. Daniel’s goal gave Milan a 1-0 lead but Spezia scored the equalizer in the 80th minute. Six minutes later, Brahim Diaz netted the winner to give Milan its 5th win in 6 games.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Dimarco
Person
Brahim Díaz
Person
Stefano Pioli
Person
Edin Džeko
Person
Rafael Leão
Person
Daniel Maldini
Person
Paolo Maldini
Person
Daniele Verde
Person
Sandro Tonali
Person
Juan Musso
The Independent

Atletico Madrid add to Barcelona’s woes while Inter Milan grab comeback win

Atletico Madrid heaped more misery on Barcelona as first-half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez saw Diego Simeone’s men cruise to a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.Atletico’s win saw them draw level with city rivals Real at the top of LaLiga while Barca’s season lurches deeper into crisis.Ronald Koeman demanded a reaction from the midweek Champions League loss at Benfica but watched helplessly as Lemar fired a 23rd-minute opener past Marc-Andre ter Stegen then Suarez added the second just before the break.Manu Sanchez grabbed the only goal of the game in stoppage time as Osasuna beat Rayo Vallecano...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini looks on as son Daniel scores his first Serie A goal

There's no name as synonymous with AC Milan as Maldini. The surname of captain and defender Cesare Maldini of the 1960s and more recently legendary, iconic defender Paolo Maldini (1984-2009), it's a name that spans generations of the club and has helped contribute to countless trophies. The latest Maldini, Daniel, is hoping for a similar legendary career. So far, he's off to a great start.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Generation#Ac Milan#Atalanta#American
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
The Independent

Tottenham vs NS Mura: Five things we learned as Harry Kane bags hat-trick in Europa Conference League

Tottenham picked up their first ever Europa Conference League victory as they swatted aside Slovenian champions NS Mura 5-1 on Thursday evening.A penalty from Dele Alli and a lovely finish from Giovani Lo Celso handed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a comfortably first half lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Ziga Kous pulled one back for the visitors with a stunning volley from the edge of the area, but substitute Harry Kane made sure of the points with a 20-minute hat-trick.The performance will not erase memories of three consecutive Premier League defeats, including a one-sided beatdown from Arsenal last weekend. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fresno Bee

Laporta says Koeman will keep job as Barcelona coach

In an unexpected move, Barcelona’s club president quashed reports of the imminent firing of Ronald Koeman on Saturday when he said that the Dutch coach will keep his job. “Koeman will continue being the coach of Barcelona,” Joan Laporta said hours before Barcelona’s match at Atlético Madrid that many reports in the Spanish media speculated could be Koeman's last.
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy