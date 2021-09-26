CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton 63, Stetson 0

PRIN_Smith 9 run (Sexton kick), 09:41. PRIN_Birmelin 30 pass from Smith (Sexton kick), 09:30. PRIN_Iosivas 41 pass from Smith (Sexton kick), 05:36. PRIN_Classi 15 pass from Smith (Sexton kick), 12:04. PRIN_Volker 1 run (Sexton kick), 06:19. Fourth Quarter. PRIN_Stenstrom 26 run (Sexton kick), 12:38. PRIN_Anyanwu 1 run (Massick kick), 01:26.

Mendota Reporter

Princeton deals Trojans their first loss of season

PRINCETON – After winning its first three games in convincing fashion, Mendota got a chance to see how it stacks up with the upper echelon of the Three Rivers Conference. And while the outcome didn’t turn out the way the Trojans wanted it to, they proved they can play with the big boys.
PRINCETON, IL
yalebulldogs.com

Elis Finish Fourth at Princeton Invite

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Yale Women's Golf Team finished fourth at this weekend's Princeton Invitational at the Springdale Golf Club after shooting a three-round total of 885 (296-289-300), which left them 21 over par and behind Princeton, Columbia and Seton Hall. Yale shot 300 today on the par-72 course. Individually,...
PRINCETON, NJ
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs at Princeton Invitational This Weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Yale Women's Golf Team has a few days to enjoy its victory at the season-opening Boston College Invitational, but another challenge is coming fast this weekend. All six Ivy League teams compete at the 23rd Princeton Invitational tournament, to be held this Saturday and Sunday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
college-sports-journal.com

QUICK RECAP: Princeton Dissects Lehigh 32-0

BETHELEHEM, PA – Lehigh’s offensive woes continued against a daunting, precise Princeton team, losing 32-0 in front of a crowd of 7,050 at Murray Goodman Stadium this afternoon. Princeton QB Cole Smith would rack up 412 yards passing, most of it going on touchdown passes to WR Jacob Birmelin (8...
COLLEGE SPORTS
illinoisnewsnow.com

Kewanee Defeats Princeton Moves to 5 and 0

The Kewanee Boilermakers defeated the Princeton Tigers 49 to 21. The Boilermakers are undefeated, 5 and 0 for the first time since 1999. Other action as part of The Overtime on LocalSportsNow.com. A-Town defeated the A & W Titans 34 to 12. United defeated Stark County 44 to 22. Sterling...
KEWANEE, IL
Trentonian

Princeton men’s basketball announces full schedule

The Princeton University men’s basketball team will return to the court on Nov. 9 for the first time since March 7, 2019 when it tips off the season against Rutgers-Camden at Jadwin Gymnasium. That opener will be one of 14 home games for coach Mitch Henderson’s Tigers this season. Non-conference...
PRINCETON, NJ
wfft.com

Former Blackford sharpshooter Luke Brown leaves Stetson

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Blackford standout basketball player Luke Brown has left Stetson and has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Brown is leaving the Hatters' program before playing a game, but according to the IndyStar, he is leaving on good terms. Brown graduated from Blackford last spring, finishing...
BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN
thehofstrachronicle.com

Women's soccer knocks off No. 22 Princeton

In its biggest test since its match against No. 7 Penn State University, the No. 23 Hofstra women’s soccer team took down No. 22 Princeton University on the road, 2-0 on Thursday, Sept. 16. Hofstra received its goals from Georgia Brown and Ellen Halseth, while Skylar Kuzmich recorded her fifth shutout of the season.
SOCCER
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Heads to Jersey to Take on Princeton

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's soccer team, under fourth-year head coach Jeff Cook, starts a three-game road stretch in New Jersey this weekend, taking on the Princeton Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Princeton. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and will stream live on ESPN+. GAME...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Princeton Tigers vs Stetson Hatters football live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/25/21)

The Princeton Tigers (1-0) started their season off with a bang, and now look to improve on that start when they host the Stetson Hatters (2-0) in a matchup of unbeaten squads facing off here early in Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday, September 25 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at the Princeton University Stadium with a live broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ucfknights.com

Knights Set for Stetson

ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF women's soccer team returns home to the UCF Soccer Complex to host non-conference foe, Stetson on Sunday, September 19. The Knights and the Hatters are set for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The two clubs have met 23 times previously, with the Knights remaining undefeated over...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownsource.com

Princeton puts on offensive clinic in win over Flyers

So far this season, the Princeton football team’s offense has been solid as the unit has moving the ball well and putting up adequate numbers on that side of the field. On Sept. 17 against Little Falls at John Harvey Field, the Tigers kicked that attack into another gear. Princeton...
PRINCETON, MN
bellarmine.edu

Women's soccer drops ASUN opener to Stetson in double overtime

DeLAND, Fla. — Stetson scored midway through the second overtime in defeating the visiting Bellarmine University women's soccer team 1-0 Thursday night in an ASUN opener. Alexa LoBasso found the net in the 106th minute for Stetson (4-5-1, 1-0 ASUN) off an assist from Lea Alexander. Bellarmine (2-2-5, 0-1) suffered its second straight shutout.
LOUISVILLE, KY
DawgsDaily

College Gameday Praises Stetson Bennett

As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks inside of Sanford Stadium at 7:00 PM EST, there are still questions about who will be playing quarterback for the Bulldogs. JT Daniels is the clear-cut starter when healthy, the only problem is he has been dealing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
princetonherald.com

Frisco Memorial spoils Princeton Homecoming

Princeton – A 21-point 1st quarter explosion by Memorial (4-1, 2-1 district 7-5A) was the difference in the game as they beat the Panthers 38-22 (2-3, 0-3) to spoil Princeton’s Homecoming. Memorial’s Ethan Lollar threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown to get the ball rolling early. Brandon...
PRINCETON, TX
hometownsource.com

Q&A with Princeton’s record-breaking swimmer

Princeton’s Callie Metsala has been working to get to this point for years. Countless hours in the pool are finally resulting in what the Tigers’ junior has dreamt of. With Metsala off to a historic start in the pool, the Union-Times was able to catch up with Metsala for a Q&A with the member of the Princeton swim and diving team.
PRINCETON, MN
starvedrock.media

Princeton Gains Ground In New Football State Rankings

A handful of high schools in the Illinois Valley continue to show up in state football rankings. Princeton is still ranked 2nd in Class 3A, picking up three first-place votes. They are just seven overall votes behind top-ranked Wilmington. Morris is ranked 7th in Class 5A while L-P's opponent this Friday night, Sycamore, is rated 5th in 5A.
HIGH SCHOOL
dartmouthsports.com

Princeton and Penn on Tap for Volleyball

Dartmouth (8-2, 0-1) at Princeton (7-2, 1-0) Friday, Oct. 1. The Dartmouth volleyball team is on the road for four matches in a row, starting with Princeton and Penn to kick off October. LAST TIME OUT. The Big Green opened Ivy League play at home against Harvard on Friday, coming...
EDUCATION
intermatwrestle.com

Patience, Persistence, and Positivity; The Rise of Princeton Wrestling

It was the summer of 2006. Coach Chris Ayres left his comfortable assistant coaching job at perennial powerhouse Lehigh to become the head coach at Princeton. Why do I say comfortable? Well, Lehigh was, essentially, a top ten team year in and year out. Princeton was constantly in the basement of the Ivy League standings. Coach Ayres knew he had a tall order ahead of him. How tall exactly? In his first two seasons, the team had a dual meet record of 0-35. Yes, that is not a typo. Zero and thirty-five. Ayres was no stranger to putting in hard work, even if his results did not show it as much as he'd like. He was, what I consider, a late bloomer himself. He walked onto the Lehigh team without ever winning a state medal in high school. With determination, and finally getting things to "click" on the mat, Ayres earned All-American honors at 157 lbs. Plus, his 120 career wins are good enough for second all-time in Lehigh History. Only Jon Trenge has more, while Lehigh's latest National Champion, Darian Cruz, is tied with Ayres. He also currently holds the season record for number of wins with 39, while never missing a dual meet in 4 years.
COMBAT SPORTS

