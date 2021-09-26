NASCAR driver entered Las Vegas track by skydiving from a helicopter

It’s quite possible that no one will ever top NASCAR driver Matt Jaskol’s entrance to Saturday’s NASCAR race because it was a spectacle and perfect for Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ahead of the second-tier Xfinity Series’ first playoff race of the year, Jaskol — who drives the No. 66 Toyota but is not among the championship contenders — jumped on the track, literally. The 36-year-old driver jumped out of a helicopter for a skydiving entrance down to the race track, which is just truly unbelievable.

But he didn’t just pull this move randomly. According to NBC Sports, Jaskol is a professional skydiver and stunt driver, in addition to piloting race cars, and he put his skills to good use for a phenomenal entrance to Saturday’s race.

As NBC Sports’ Rick Allen noted on the broadcast, Jaskol jumped from the helicopter at 5,000 feet before free falling for 2,500 feet and then pulling his parachute.

Here’s another angle from inside the helicopter from The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi:

Well done, Matt Jaskol.

