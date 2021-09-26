CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Southern Miss Second Half Open Thread

By Brent C. Taylor
Roll 'Bama Roll
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama opened the game with a 100 yard kick return touchdown from Jameson Williams, and the Tide put their foot on the gas pedal the entire first half without slacking up. After that opening special teams score, they got touchdowns on 5/6 drives, including one 10-play 97-yard clock burner to end the half. An intentional grounding snafu on Bryce Young was pretty much the only negative for the offense in the entire half. 377 yards and 35 points on 6 drives is just unfair.

www.rollbamaroll.com

