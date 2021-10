New England Revolution strikers Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa employ contrasting methodologies for scoring goals but the scheme is broad enough to accommodate both of them. Bou and Buksa are the most effective scoring tandem in MLS and will be situated at the point of attack when the Revolution (18-4-5) host Orlando City SC (10-7-8) on Saturday night (7) at Gillette Stadium. Bou leads the team with 12 goals and four assists followed by Buksa with 11 goals and two assists. Both players are in the top 10 in MLS for goals scored.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO