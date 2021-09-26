CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach police search for missing man who may be disoriented

By City News Service
 6 days ago

Long Beach police asked for the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man who walked away from a care facility today.

David Quiroz was last seen about 9:15 a.m. by a caretaker at a facility in the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue in Central Long Beach, according to the LBPD. Quiroz suffers from medical conditions that may lead him to become disoriented, exhibit childlike behavior with temper tantrums and he may appear violent, police said.

Quiroz is Hispanic, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

The post Long Beach police search for missing man who may be disoriented appeared first on Long Beach Post .

