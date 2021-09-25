CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Two Canadian detained by China for more than 1000 days return home -local media

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) - The two Canadians who were detained by Beijing for more than 1000 days returned home on Saturday, local media reported, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received them. Footage from TV channel CTV showed Trudeau welcoming businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig when they arrived in...

