CVS and Walmart Pharmacies offer Pfizer booster shot

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Without hesitation, Alan and Carol Emslie said they both would get a booster shot when Pfizer is available. "Our first shots were in March, so we are ready for the second shot, we'll get the booster shots as soon as it comes out,” said Alan Emslie, while shopping at Walmart in Kearny Mesa.

