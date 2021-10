I concur with many of David Liebowitz’s conceptions about biased thinking and its effects upon our decisions regarding important issues. We all want to be right about our choices by looking for reasons to justify them, and David’s positions are taken to confirm his biases. But I think he has committed numerous errors in his process of arriving at decisions about, “What kills our kids with the greatest frequency?” The objective of his article is to lessen the fears of Arizona citizens over COVID-19 danger with respect to those 20 years old and younger.

KIDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO