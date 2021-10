PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Linebacker play has at times been an issue for Ohio State football this season, and it will be more short-handed there than usual today at Rutgers. Palaie Gaoteote IV, who had been listed as a game-time decision, was not in uniform for pre-game warm-ups. That leaves the Buckeyes with only four scholarship players who made the trip — starters Teradja Mitchell and Cody Simon and second-stringers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers, who converted from running back over the summer.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO