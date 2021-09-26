CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why Alex Cora chose Darwinzon Hernandez with the game on the line

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago

After Giancarlo Stanton’s mammoth game-winning grand slam against Darwinzon Hernandez, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained why he brought in the lefty.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Alex Cora getting his quick hook ready in a potential playoff preview

Manager Alex Cora gave Red Sox fans a peek into his all-hands-on-deck philosophy Saturday afternoon, if not a look into the team’s playoff strategy. Nick Pivetta labored on the hill against Baltimore, and Cora didn’t waste any time going to his bullpen. With two outs in the fourth, Darwinzon Hernandez came in, followed after two-thirds of an inning by Tanner Houck, who earned his first victory of the season with 2⅔ scoreless.
MLB
NESN

How Alex Cora Feels About Red Sox Having Designated Ninth-Inning Closer

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora called upon All-Star closer Matt Barnes time and time again to get the game’s final outs during the first half of the season. But with Barnes’ post-break struggles, and more importantly the Red...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
NESN

Eduardo Rodriguez’s Relationship With Alex Cora Goes Way Beyond Player-Manager

What Bill Belichick Doesn't Want To See On Patriots' 'Julian Edelman Day'. Alex Cora isn’t one of those managers who maintains a distance from his players. Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez revealed the depth of his relationship with Cora on Thursday, telling SiriusXM MLB Network Radio the manager plays many roles in shaping his career and life. Their professional relationship dates back to 2018, Cora’s wildly successful debut campaign as Red Sox manager and has blossomed into a strong bond over the last few years.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees, Red Sox playing for a lot more than just getting in, as Gerrit Cole, Alex Cora attest | Analysis

Nobody on the Yankees and Red Sox wants to say too much about where it wants to be a week from Tuesday night because the two American League Wild Cards are far from decided. While both sides of baseball’s best rivalry absolutely are in a driver’s seat to sealing the deal in some order after the Yankees prevailed 8-3 on Friday night at Fenway, we don’t know if we’ll get an decades-later epilogue to Bucky “Bleeping” Dent’s 1978 AL East tiebreaker slaying. Two or three other contenders remain in the chase, the suddenly-sinking Toronto Blue Jays and surprisingly-surging Seattle Mariners for sure, and the sinking-fast Oakland Athletics by a thread.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Red Sox#Mri
NESN

How Alex Cora Feels About Red Sox Being Without DH In Final Series

The Boston Red Sox won’t be able to trot out their usual lineup for their final series of the regular season against the Nationals in Washington. Boston will be without one of its biggest bats during the three-game set in a National League ballpark while pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who is 0-for-23 in his career, enters the lineup Friday night. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will have some decisions to make with left fielders J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo, right fielder Hunter Renfroe, infielder/outfielder Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bobby Dalbec all among those who could be impacted.
MLB
NESN

Alex Cora Issues Reality Check After Shaky Nathan Eovaldi Start

What Bill Belichick Doesn't Want To See On Patriots' 'Julian Edelman Day'. Red Sox manager Alex Cora isn’t concerned about Nathan Eovaldi after the starter had an uncharacteristically rough outing against the New York Yankees on Friday at Fenway Park. In fact, Boston’s manager isn’t dwelling on it at all.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Why did Alex Cora pull Tanner Houck with a perfect game?

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled Tanner Houck in the middle of a potential perfect game. Why would he make that call?. Every game matters right now for the Red Sox, and Cora trusts his bullpen more than Houck the third time through the Nationals batting order. Not to...
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Saw From ‘Locked In’ J.D. Martinez

It hasn’t been the most notable second half of the season for Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, but when Boston needed a Wednesday it was his bat and Nathan Eovaldi’s arm which led them to it. Martinez hit what eventually turned out to be the game-winning solo home run in...
MLB
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Alex Cora, Bobby Dalbec

MLB is requiring non-player personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the playoffs. Great move MLB! (Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic) It is still disappointing that MLB and the Players Union haven’t mandated vaccines for players. With Chris Sale’s recent positive test, unvaccinated players could have an effect on the postseason. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)
MLB
NESN

Does Alex Cora Have Rooting Interest In Yankees-Blue Jays Series?

As three of the American League East’s five teams battle it out for AL Wild Card spots — with a fourth team, the Tampa Bay Rays, having already clinched the division — Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t know how to feel about the ongoing series between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
NESN

Garrett Whitlock Injury: Alex Cora Provides Latest On Red Sox Pitcher

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Garrett Whitlock has been nails for the Boston Red Sox this season, so it certainly wasn’t good news when he was placed on the injured list last week. The good news for Boston, though, is that he’s feeling better. Whitlock...
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy