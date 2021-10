Have you ever come back from a grocery run with a seemingly unripe bunch of bananas only to be baffled by how firm they are to touch? On closer inspection, you may even realize that they taste nothing like bananas at all. You haven't gotten a weird batch of bananas by random bad luck — what you have are actually green plantains. According to Consumer Reports, the import of this product in the U.S. increased by 41% between 2013 and 2018, so it's entirely possible that what you thought were jumbo-sized bananas in the fruit and vegetable aisle, are plantains in reality.

