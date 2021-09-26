The BIG Perk That Comes With Staying at the NEW Swan Reserve Hotel in Disney World
Disney recently announced that a new system was coming to Disney World called Disney Genie. This system includes three different parts: the Genie, Genie+, and Pay-Per-Ride. Disney Genie is a free addition to the Disney World app that can help you plan your day and more in Disney World. Genie+ and Pay-Per-Ride are both paid ways to get onto rides and attractions without waiting in line. So what does this have to do with the new Swan Reserve hotel? We’re here to tell ya.www.disneyfoodblog.com
