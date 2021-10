Knightdale, N.C. — After nearly half of a season fully on the road complete, the No. 11 Wake Forest Cougars may be finding their comfort zone. The Cougars will not play a single home game in 2021 as Trentini Stadium undergoes renovations, but the Cougars looked right at home at No. 24 Knightdale on Friday night as they came away with a 40-18 win in what promises to be a highly competitive Northern Athletic 4A conference.

KNIGHTDALE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO