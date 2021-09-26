Changing Your Park Pass Reservation is Now A LOT Easier at Disney World!
Ever since Disney World reopened, guests have been required to book Park Pass Reservations for the park they wish to visit. Although availability is changing all of the time, changing a Park Pass Reservation can be a total pain! When you want to change your Park Pass to a different park, you have to cancel your reservation and then make a new one — this leaves the risk of not having a reservation at all for busy days. But now, we wanted to point out that Disney World recently made a change to the way you modify Park Passes!www.disneyfoodblog.com
