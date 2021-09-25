CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears DT Eddie Goldman (knee) ruled out vs. Browns

neworleanssun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the host Cleveland Browns. Goldman, 27, has yet to make his season debut since sustaining a knee injury in practice on Sept. 6. Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season, played in and...

www.neworleanssun.com

Related
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Saints#American Football#Hunt#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
numberfire.com

Bears' Justin Fields filling in for Andy Dalton (questionable, knee)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will replace starter Andy Dalton, who is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As of this writing, Dalton was forced off the field with injuries twice during this game, the second of which opens the door for 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields to make his first impression on the league.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Will Play Week 3 vs. Bears After Knee Surgery Recovery

Odell Beckham Jr. is back. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to reporters Friday that the star wide receiver will make his season debut Sunday against the Chicago Bears after missing the first two games as he recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last season. "He's ready to...
NFL
chatsports.com

Justin Fields to Make 1st Start for Bears vs. Browns After Andy Dalton's Knee Injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. Andy Dalton has been ruled out for the Week 3 contest after suffering a knee injury in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Fields replaced Dalton and threw for 60 yards and an interception while adding 31 yards on the ground.
NFL
Birmingham Star

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on IR

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss at least three games with a knee injury after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. The five-time Pro Bowl selection suffered an MCL sprain on the second offensive play in Sunday's 31-21 victory against the Houston Texans. Landry limped off the...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Bears Injury Report: Akiem Hicks and Tashaun Gipson Sr. Didn’t Practice (But Eddie Goldman Did)

A pair of key defensive players did not participate in Thursday’s practice, clouding their availability for Sunday’s Bears-Bengals game. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks sat for a second consecutive practice. On Wednesday, Hicks had “DNP” next to his name on the injury report because of an illness. A day later, Hicks didn’t practice and had “knee” added “illness” on the report. That is a bit unsettling, and I hope Head Coach Matt Nagy clarifies whenever he speaks with the media next.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Justin Fields News

Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a very rough one. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star made his first start against the Cleveland Browns. The Bears were blown out by the Browns as Fields struggled mightily in the passing game. The first round pick will get another opportunity this week.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Browns WR To Make Season Debut vs. Bears After Knee Injury

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly set to make his much-anticipated return from a torn ACL. According to Jordan Schultz of ESPN, Beckham—barring any setbacks—will make his 2021 debut in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. That report comes after the wideout was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Beckham...
NFL
The Game Haus

Browns vs. Bears Preview

The Cleveland Browns come into Sunday’s tilt with the Chicago Bears with much to prove on the defensive side of the ball. Through the first two weeks of the season, the new-look defense that got a complete overhaul in the off-season has not lookup up to par. If Tyrod Taylor does not go down with an injury before halftime, last Sunday’s contest could have gone either way. Cleveland’s lack of blitzing so far this season has been a point of discussion, as they now have the athletes to alter a game with a single play on defense. 3rd down defense has also been a problem for Cleveland as they rank dead last in the NFL in that statistic through two contests. These alterations ultimately fall on defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who will have to figure out a way to contain opposing offenses.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Eddie Goldman is ruled out for the Chicago Bears’ Week 3 game because of a knee injury

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman will not play Sunday when the Chicago Bears face the Browns in Cleveland. It will be the third game Goldman has missed since suffering a knee injury Sept. 6 in preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. It looked as if Goldman had a chance to play each of the last two games. Coach Matt Nagy called him “arrow up” three days before the home opener ...
NFL

