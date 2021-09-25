Bears DT Eddie Goldman (knee) ruled out vs. Browns

The Cleveland Browns come into Sunday’s tilt with the Chicago Bears with much to prove on the defensive side of the ball. Through the first two weeks of the season, the new-look defense that got a complete overhaul in the off-season has not lookup up to par. If Tyrod Taylor does not go down with an injury before halftime, last Sunday’s contest could have gone either way. Cleveland’s lack of blitzing so far this season has been a point of discussion, as they now have the athletes to alter a game with a single play on defense. 3rd down defense has also been a problem for Cleveland as they rank dead last in the NFL in that statistic through two contests. These alterations ultimately fall on defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who will have to figure out a way to contain opposing offenses.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO