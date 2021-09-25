CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Paul K. Regopoulos, Jr.

northcentralpa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamsport -- Paul K. Regopoulos, Jr., 94, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Gatehouse. He was born on June 24, 1927 in Williamsport and was the son of the late Paul K. and Iva (Ulrich) Regopoulos, Sr. Paul had graduated from Williamsport High School in 1945 and served with the U.S. Army during WWII. He had worked at Halls Motor Transit for 37 years and retired. He had also worked at Paul's Lunch and retired in 1988. Paul was a retired member of the Teamsters Union 764 with the Progressive Slate of Milton, scout master with the Boy Scouts (former Susquehanna Council), member of the Republican League and Masonic Lodge #397.

