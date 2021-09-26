Fauquier Public Library expands Story Times to Go collection with donation from Learning Starts Early
Thanks to a $2,000 donation from Learning Starts Early, Fauquier Public Library added 40 new Story Times to Go kits to its book collection for young children. Story Times To Go include three or four preschool picture books with themes ranging from bugs to zoos. Each kit has an activity sheet that encourages finger plays, rhymes, etc. The kits aim to bring the story time experience into a preschooler’s environment, wherever that may be.fredericksburg.com
