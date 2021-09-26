Fauquier Public Library expands Story Times to Go collection with donation from Learning Starts Early

Sara Billiet from the Kewanee Public Library was our guest on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Thursday, September 23rd. Sara was on hand to promote the Kewanee Public Library Art Show which gets underway on September 30th and will run into early October. If you haven’t submitted your artwork to display, contact the Library immediately for more information. Art will be on display on the main floor in the Library starting September 30th. Sara also talked about Facebook Storytime on the KPL Facebook page, and a pair of spooky October programs happening next month.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO