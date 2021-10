If you have taken a staple diet of discovery and NatGeo, you have probably heard about the Asian giant hornets. These are aggressive predators that are known for disfiguring the heads of honey bees, and decimating them. However, very little is known about the threat these hornets pose to human beings. While these scary looking creatures generally stay away from people, their bites are laden with neurotoxins. Moreover, they can grow as big as 2 inches in length, and their typical hideouts are often difficult to locate. Are you starting to get worried? There is no reason to. Services like Schertz pest control are available all over the US at reasonable rates, in case you these beasts decide to invade your garden.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO