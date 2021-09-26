CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged with stalking after sending 53 texts messages to an accuser with six active cases against them

Cover picture for the articleDanville, Pa. —From July 16 to Sept. 10 of this year, a Danville woman received 47 calls and 53 text messages, many of which threatened her. According to Danville Borough Police officers, Jamie Alisha Adams, 31, of Bridge City, TX, was charged with a count each of third-degree felony stalking and felony retaliation against a witness and first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats after authorities viewed the messages.

