Taulia Tagovailoa is on target again as Maryland routs Kent State to reach 4-0

By Emily Giambalvo, The Washington Post, Emily Giambalvo
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Md. - For Taulia Tagovailoa, the circumstances of the play hardly matter. So far this season, neither does the game's location nor the pressure of the moment. The Maryland quarterback just keeps hitting his receivers, whether they're in the corner of the end zone, streaking down the sideline or open in the middle of the field. The Terrapins' talent gives Tagovailoa plenty of options, and he has shown he has the accuracy to find them.

Tide 100.9 FM

Taulia Tagovailoa Garnering National Attention

It wasn't so long ago the Alabama Crimson Tide had two Tagovailoa's on its roster. One became one of the most prolific passers in the program's history, while the other moved on to greener pastures. No one could blame Taulia Tagovailoa for transferring away from Alabama. Mac Jones had secured...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
umterps.com

Terps Roll To 4-0 With 37-16 Win Over Kent State

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland stayed perfect with a 37-16 victory over Kent State on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The Terps are now 4-0 for the first time since 2016 heading into a huge match-up with #5 Iowa next Friday night. Tickets are available here.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
chatsports.com

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has shown growth through his decision-making

In the third quarter of last Friday night’s win over Illinois, Maryland football’s quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa surveyed the field but didn't find any open options. Instead of trying to throw a pass in a tight, nonexistent spot, Tagovailoa rolled out and took off with his legs, picking up the first down to move the chains for the Terps.
FOOTBALL
WJLA

Maryland improves to 4-0 with 37-16 win over Kent State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns, and Maryland remained unbeaten with a 37-16 victory over Kent State on Saturday. The Terrapins (4-0) have won their first four games for the first time since 2016, and their solid start has added some intrigue to upcoming matchups against Iowa and Ohio State. Maryland wasn't necessarily dominant against Kent State, but the Terps stiffened on defense when they needed to.
MARYLAND STATE
dbknews.com

Maryland football handles Kent State, 37-16, stays undefeated

Rakim Jarrett catches a touchdown pass during Maryland football's 37-16 win over Kent State on Sept. 25, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Maryland football was not perfect Saturday against Kent State. But the Terps didn’t need to be. Despite a rash of drops and penalties, the Golden Flashes could not keep...
MARYLAND STATE
Hawk Eye

Leistikow's 4 thoughts: How Iowa football's defense is preparing for Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa

IOWA CITY — One of the beauties of college football is its annual unpredictability. What we thought in August can look utterly foolish by late September. Scan the preseason all-Big Ten Conference teams, and the first-team quarterback was almost exclusively Michael Penix Jr., who was picked off six times in Indiana’s two biggest games (vs. Iowa and Cincinnati). The league’s other top two QBs were thought to be Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (who didn’t play Saturday vs. Akron with a shoulder injury) and Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz (who has struggled mightily and threw four interceptions vs. Notre Dame).
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

No. 5 Iowa dominates Maryland 51-14

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 victory Friday night. The Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) intercepted five of Taulia Tagovailoa’s passes, and they outscored the Terrapins 31-0 in the second quarter as Maryland […]
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Men's Soccer Routed by Penn State, 4-0

Villanova men’s soccer dropped its first game in four matches Tuesday night, falling to Penn State 4-0. Sophomore midfielder Peter Mangione scored three of the Nittany Lions’ goals, one in the 27th minute, one in the 35th and one from the penalty spot in the 75th. Junior midfielder Andrew Privett also added a goal of his own at the 69-minute mark.
VILLANOVA, PA
chatsports.com

2021 Week 4 Preview: Kent State Golden Flashes @ Maryland Terrapins

Maryland (-14.5) A loaded non-conference schedule finally winds to a close for Kent State (1-2). The Golden Flashes tested their metal against powerful Texas A&M and Iowa teams, competed within striking distance for roughly a half, and were held scoreless in the final two quarters of each contest.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
KSN News

No. 6 Oklahoma visits K-State for first Big 12 road game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma hasn’t played a true road game in nearly two years thanks to the pandemic, which forced those schools that did allow fans last year to limit capacity, and four consecutive home games to start this season. The sixth-ranked Sooners figure to be in for a rude welcome on Saturday. Not […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

