U.S. reports drop in housing prices, sales

Inflation continued to rise in the United States in August, while spending and incomes also climbed, according to government data released Friday. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index was up 4.3 percent from August 2020 as the world's largest economy struggles with supply chain delays and shortages amid its bounceback from the pandemic's business closures. Income rose 0.2 percent that month, in line with analysts' forecasts, and spending climbed slightly above expectations at 0.8 percent. The rise in income was attributable both to increases in wages but also to government policies such as advance tax credit payment to families, though those were offset by a decrease in pandemic unemployment benefits that month, the Commerce Department said.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO