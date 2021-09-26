CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. reports drop in housing prices, sales

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousing sales in the United States fell in August amid sustained supply shortages, with indications that the housing price spike is drawing to a close. Current housing sales plummeted two percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million in August. The reselling of houses made up the majority...

Mnimar
6d ago

I heard 60% of millennials are experiencing buyer's remorse over the homes they purchased. They either paid too much for them or bought in areas they don't like. I would be careful about buying a home right now. You could end up with a mortgage higher than the house is worth in a couple of years.

john brown
6d ago

wow and you folks bought overpriced house. when the market crashes and your home will be worth less then you bought it for. obviously some off you weren't around when the last crash of 2007.

