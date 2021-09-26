CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Critically Injured In Southeast Minneapolis Shooting

By WCCO-TV Staff
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was left in critical condition after a shooting took place in Minneapolis Saturday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers received reports of a shooting around 4:22 p.m. near 18th Street East and Stevens Avenue South. When officers arrived they found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound sitting in a car.

The victim was transported to to a local hospital in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the incident and the case is ongoing.

