1 Critically Injured In Southeast Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was left in critical condition after a shooting took place in Minneapolis Saturday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers received reports of a shooting around 4:22 p.m. near 18th Street East and Stevens Avenue South. When officers arrived they found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound sitting in a car.

The victim was transported to to a local hospital in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the incident and the case is ongoing.