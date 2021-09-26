No. 9 Raiders Sweep No. 5 Dordt For Tenth Win Of The Season

Sidney’s Lady Raider Volleyball team seems to be pulling out of their slow start, winning two matches and dropping one over the week to move their season record to 5-and-5. On Tuesday of last week, Sidney traveled to Bridgeport for a Triangular with the Lady Bulldogs and the Chadron Lady Cardinals. Sidney started off against Chadron, and after dropping the first set 25-to-16, regrouped and fired back with a convincing 25-to-15 win in the second set. The third set was a hard fought battle, with Sidney taking an early lead only to have Chadron dig in and fight back to tie the set. They needed extra points to resolve the match, and the Lady Raiders hanging in a grabbing the last two points for a 27-to-25 third set win and a 2-to-1 match victory. Senior Alecca Campbell led the offense with 15 kills, while senior Emillee Wieser overcame early serving difficulties to knock down four Ace Serves in the match. Senior Brynna Ross led with 10 assists in the match.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO