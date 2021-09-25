CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings of Leon Reveal Mother Betty Ann Murphy Has Died

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter canceling two shows on their When You See Yourself Tour in order to say goodbye to their mother, Kings of Leon has revealed that Betty Ann Murphy has passed away. The news was announced on Instagram when the band's Nathan Followill shared a post dedicated to his mother. Murphy was the mother of Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill, and the aunt to Matthew Followill.

nbcrightnow.com

Kings of Leon left devastated by mother's death

Kings of Leon's Caleb, Nathan, and Jarred Followill are mourning the loss of their mother. The brothers and bandmates - who are joined in the group by their cousin, Matthew Followill - have been left "broken" after Betty Ann Murphy passed away on Friday (24.09.21) but have vowed to carry on her legacy into the future.
MUSIC
fox35orlando.com

Kings of Leon canceling upcoming shows to say goodbye to their mother

Popular rock band Kings of Leon announced it will cancel its upcoming shows as the band members – who are all related – are tending to family emergency. The bandmembers – who are all related – revealed their mother's health took a turn for the worse just before they took the stage at The Forum on Tuesday night.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Kings of Leon’s Followill Brothers Mourn the Death of Their Mom, Betty Ann

The mother of three members of the rock band Kings of Leon, Betty Ann Murphy, died this week after the group canceled two concerts to be by her side amid an illness. Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill and bassist Jared Followill, two founding members of the Nashville-based outfit, paid tribute to their mom in remembrances on social media on Friday (Sept. 24).
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Watch Eddie Vedder Pay Tribute To Kings Of Leon's Late Mother At Ohana Fest

When Kings of Leon pulled out of Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival to say goodbye to their dying mother, the Pearl Jam frontman was nothing but empathetic and supportive. Although he was already planning to headline Saturday (September 25) solo and Sunday (September 26) with Pearl Jam, Vedder stepped up and put on a memorable show Friday night (September 24), in the slot that was meant for the Kings.
MUSIC
SFStation.com

Kings of Leon: When You See Yourself Tour

Kings of Leon is an American rock band that formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1999. The band is composed of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill with their cousin Matthew Followill. The band's early music was a blend of Southern rock and garage rock with blues influences, but it has...
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Kings of Leon cancel tour dates to be with Followill brothers’ sick mother

Kings of Leon have canceled a few upcoming tour dates so that brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill can be with their sick mother. “Our mother, who many of our fans know and love, has been dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks,” the band writes in a statement posted Thursday. “While it has been hard to take the stage each night, it has been the love and energy from you, our fans, that has gotten us through.”
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Kings of Leon at the Forum

Kings of Leon kicked off their tour early August and Tuesday night stopped at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Opening the show was Cold War Kids from Long Beach, CA. KOL formed 22 years ago in Nashville, TN and like the Beach Boys is made of three brothers and their cousin. Caleb (Lead Vocals/ Guitar), Jared (Bass), Matthew (Lead Guitar), and Nathan (Drums) formed as teenagers. However for this tour Matthew announced in July he would be taking time off after the birth of his daughter. On a personal note I saw KOL open for Bob Dylan at the Forum in 2006 and just two years later they released their fourth album Only by the Night which went 2x platinum in the U.S. It also included two of their biggest hits “Use Somebody,” and “Sex on Fire.” From there KOL has become one the biggest rock groups worldwide selling out arenas and playing major festivals across the country. Just this past March KOL released their eight studio album When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away which made KOL the first band to release a new album as an NFT. Their setlist included five songs from the new album, the title track, “100,000 People,” “Echoing,” “Time in Disguise,” and “Supermarket” acoustically.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Kings Of Leon Cancel Their Appearance At Ohana Festival Due To Family Emergency

Rock band Kings of Leon have canceled two of their upcoming concerts, including their appearance at Ohana Festival in Southern California, due to a family emergency. The family emergency involved a medical crisis for the mother of three of the band’s members. On Friday September 24, the band announced on instagram that their mother, Betty Ann Murphy, passed away.
MUSIC
Los Angeles Daily News

Ohana Festival opening night headliners Kings of Leon talk about new music

Five years passed between Kings Of Leon’s previous album, “Walls,” and the band’s recently released album, “When You See Yourself.”. That may seem like a long gap between albums. But in reality, Kings Of Leon had the album finished in 2019 only to see the pandemic put album release and touring on hold. But the situation wasn’t all bad.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

DoYouRemember?

Country Singer Alan Jackson Shares His ‘No Cure’ Diagnosis

Alan Jackson is best known for his country music hits. Now, he’s opening up about the reason he hasn’t been performing live much anymore. He has been battling a “no cure” degenerative neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Unfortunately, he inherited the disease from his father. The 62-year-old revealed, “It’s not...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

NeNe Leakes Is Selling Georgia Home After Late Husband Gregg Leakes’ Death

Making changes. Following the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes is looking to start fresh by putting her house on the market. The Real Housewives of Atlanta, 53, star recently listed her home in Atlanta, Georgia, for $4 million. The mansion, which she bought in 2015, has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The reality star has since renovated the 10,000 square foot space to include features like a walk-in closet and a large pool.
ATLANTA, GA
XXL Mag

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Not Getting Invited to Lil Wayne’s Birthday Party

Lil Wayne celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week with a lavish party that included several members of his Young Money Entertainment family such as former label signee and protégé Drake and label president Mack Maine. As clips of the event began circulating on social media, one prominent person on the YM roster, the labels First Lady Nicki Minaj, was noticeably absent.
CELEBRITIES

