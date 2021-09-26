Authorities: 20-year-old woman in critical condition following Mount Vernon shooting

A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head early Saturday morning in Mount Vernon, according to authorities.

They say the incident took place around 3 a.m. on South Third Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets.

The shooting reportedly happened during an argument at a party.

The victim was rushed to New York Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx .

Mount Vernon police has not released any new information about the shooting, but department officers, along with county police and the FBI, were on the scene of the shooting Saturday morning.

"I literally live one block away from the scene. I was up reading and preparing for some work, and I heard the shots ring out," Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said.

She added that in 2020, 80% of homicide cases were “closed” and that police in Mount Vernon are on track for the same clearance record this year.

The violent scenario is all too familiar to city residents like Jesse Van Lew, who heads up the community action group Save Mount Vernon. He is calling on Patterson-Howard and state authorities to work together on solutions to getting guns off the streets.

Police have not yet determined the cause of the shooting or said if the woman was the intended target.

Patterson-Howard is asking anyone with information to call Mount Vernon police at 914-665-2500 or to text anonymous tips to 847-411.