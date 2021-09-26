CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

U.S. earns split of afternoon session, takes 11-5 lead

The combination of Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa has proved huge for the United States as it moved closer to securing the Ryder Cup on Saturday at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis.

Johnson and Morikawa won twice — in foursomes and four-ball — as the U.S. team holds an 11-5 advantage over the Europeans through two days.

The U.S. needs 14 1/2 points to reclaim the Cup. Singles matches will be contested Sunday to complete the competition.

The Europeans had their best session to wrap up Saturday’s play by splitting four afternoon matches, keeping suspense.

U.S. not slowing down, takes dominating Ryder Cup lead

Johnson and Morikawa secured a 4 and 3 victory vs. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy in the afternoon. They also won an alternate-shot match Friday, so they’ve accounted for three points.

Saturday’s sessions concluded with Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. rallying by winning four straight holes on the backside for the 3 and 1 triumph against Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth rallied from three down to tie on the 13th hole only to have Europeans Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia go back ahead two holes later and then extend the margin on the 16th in the eventual 2 and 1 result.

Europe’s Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton topped Tony Finau and Harris English by 1-up.

The U.S. stretched its lead to 9-3 through morning foursomes, winning three of those four matches. The only stumble came when Rahm, who has been stellar for the Europeans, and Garcia knocked off Koepka and Daniel Berger 3 and 1.

The big boost for the Americans came from Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who trailed by three after six holes. They won four of the last five holes, capped by a par on No. 18, where the Europeans recorded a bogey, in the duo’s 2-up victory.

The other two morning matches ended after 17 holes in 2 and 1 results. Johnson and Morikawa defeated Paul Casey and Hatton, while Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay took down Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

–Field Level Media

