Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries’ presence in Mali

By EDITH M. LEDERER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) —

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government’s right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.

France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which reportedly is linked to the Kremlin, in Mali, which also hosts a more than 18,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission. Wagner has been accused of human rights abuses in the Central African Republic and involvement in the conflict in Libya.

Lavrov said France has announced it is reducing its force fighting extremists in Mali and the region. And in a stinging rebuke of their performance, he said, the French forces “should have been combating terrorists who have established a presence in Kidal (in northern Mali), but they didn’t manage to do that.”

“Terrorists continue to reign in that area,” he told a news conference on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting of world leaders.

Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a 2013 French-led military operation. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies fighting the insurgency.

The extremists have expanded their reach well into central Mali, where their presence has inflamed tensions between ethnic groups in the area.

Lavrov said the European Union has been announcing that Russia will be “pushed away, deterred and engaged with.”

So, he said, he asked EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level gathering: “What will you engage in with us?”

In June, Col. Assimi Goita was sworn in as president of a transitional government in Mali after carrying out his second coup in nine months. Mali faces increasing isolation from the international community over the junta’s power grab.

primenewsghana.com

Mali's plan for Russia mercenaries to replace French troops unsettles Sahel

There is deep international concern over Mali's discussions with the controversial Russian private military company, the Wagner group, but many Malians feel the Russians cannot replace French troops soon enough. The group was first identified in 2014 when it was backing pro-Russian separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Since...
MILITARY
94.3 Jack FM

International community will stop supporting Mali if it brings in mercenaries – France

PARIS (Reuters) – France warned Mali on Thursday that it would lose the support of the international community if it agreed a deal with Russian mercenaries. Diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters that Mali’s year-old military junta is close to recruiting the Russian Wagner Group https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-deal-allowing-russian-mercenaries-into-mali-is-close-sources-2021-09-13, and France has launched a diplomatic drive to thwart it, saying such an arrangement is “incompatible” with a continued French presence.
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Josep Borrell
Reuters

Lavrov says Mali asked private Russian military company for help

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mali has asked a private Russian military company to help it fight against insurgents, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday at the United Nations. Mali's year-old military junta is close to a deal to recruit the Russian private military contractors the Wagner...
MILITARY
Reuters

EU foreign policy chief warns Mali against Russian mercenary deal

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European Union ties with Mali could be seriously affected if it allows Russian private military contractors to operate in the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on Monday. Diplomatic and security sources told Reuters that Mali's one-year-old military junta is close to...
MILITARY
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
NBC Chicago

France Kills ISIS Leader Behind Deaths of US Troops, Aid Workers

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid...
POLITICS
Reuters

Turkey's Russian air defence systems and U.S. response

(Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week flagged potential further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects including fighter jets and submarines even as the United States warned it could respond with more sanctions. Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air systems in July 2019, prompting Washington...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Taliban claims they will be soon recognised by the world

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid has claimed that the world will soon recognise the Taliban, local media reported on Sunday. The deputy minister said that representatives of a number of countries have visited Afghanistan and they...
WORLD
