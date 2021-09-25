CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Tony just over matched without No 1 drafted QBs?

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Dude, just STF-U. You're such a shill for the AD. You join. a month ago and all you do is defend the staff to the point of lunacy. Tony Elliott is a joke. His play calling has been a joke for multiple seasons now. He has a staff full of inexperienced nepotistic hires and we have one of the most unprepared offenses, at every single position, that we have seen in ages. The wheels have come off and he's been exposed and none of your "nothing to see here, move along" BS is going to change anyone's mind.

Clemson's offense is off to one of its slowest starts in recent memory and with each passing week, the fan base grows louder in their demand for answers. After the Tigers' 27-21 double-overtime loss to NC State on Saturday, in which Clemson failed to gain 300 yards of offense for the third time this season, much of the criticism was directed squarely at offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
