CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Can we get a RB out of portal at this point?

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Injuries mounting. Lynn J and Mellusi really hurt this team. Just like Kelly Bryant, Dixon made his choice. Even if it was possible to annul the transfer why would Dabo do it? So Dixon could quit again when he didn't get his way? I have never heard Dabo call someone out like he did Dixon. People defending him say Dabo shouldn't have done it. Why not? Apparently nothing else worked. Maybe he was trying to teach him something. Dixon chose to leave instead of fight for his position.Thankfully we have a room full of backs. It may end up Mafahs redshirt will have to be burned but I'll take that over Dixon at this point.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
LJWORLD

Reports: RB Velton Gardner leaving KU football via transfer portal

Three games into his junior season, running back Velton Gardner is ready to move on from the Kansas football program. According to various reports Monday, including from Rivals and 247 Sports, Gardner, the Jayhawks’ starting running back each of the past three weeks, entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
LAWRENCE, KS
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
tigernet.com

Can we get Jordan Palmer in for a clinic

Or even George Whitfield? Maybe a second set of eyes will help. Seeing as how T.E. was a RB and WR coach and now a TE coach, will it help him understand the QB position?. I know ... you mean for DJ, but what if the issue is play calls and coaching Offense?
NFL
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal

Clemson senior running back Lyn-J Dixon is entering the transfer portal, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on his call-in show. Dixon started the SC State game but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had indicated Dixon was in position coach CJ Spiller’s “doghouse.” Dixon has logged 10 rushes for 48 yards and Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigerpulse
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Of course, there's always the possibility that we could be in on portal

. players that we like even more or on high school players that we simply haven't heard about yet. But hey, one should never miss a perfectly good chance to whine, right?. We lost out on one kid that we wanted because his childhood favorite came in with an offer at the last minute and people like you are ready to jump off the ledge.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Portal

Everyone keeps faulting Dabo for not taking players from the transfer portal. What players do we think would transfer to Clemson? Sure we lose players who aren't getting playing time they want. But what quality player would leave a top program where they are succeeding to join our team?
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Syracuse RB Jarveon Howard enters transfer portal

Update: Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said that Howard is no longer a member of his program. Syracuse football running back Jarveon Howard has entered the transfer portal, according to a source. The fourth-year junior appeared in two of SU's first games this year, seeing most of his action in a blowout win over FCS Albany two weekends ago. He took six carries for 76 yards in that contest, reeling off a 50-yard gain in garbage time. Howard did not play a snap in the Orange's 24-21 win over Liberty on Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KESQ

Suspended Wisconsin RB Antwan Roberts enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin running back Antwan Roberts has entered the transfer portal less than three weeks after getting suspended from the team. Roberts is a freshman who hadn’t played in either of the Badgers’ first two games. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst suspended Roberts and dismissed fellow freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team on Aug. 31. The punishments came after a fight in a dorm last month resulted in a citation for Crawford. Roberts signed with Wisconsin in December as a consensus three-star recruit.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy