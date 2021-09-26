Postgame breakdown: A&M starts slow, never gets going in Arkansas loss
Texas A&M was outplayed, outcoached, and outmuscled from the beginning of a 20-10 loss to Arkansas that broke a nine game winning streak over the Hogs. By the time that the defense and offense began to show signs of life, the Aggies' margin of error too small to permit even one mistake and a Zach Calzada interception in the fourth quarter led to favorable field position and a drive that put the Razorback back up by two scores. At that point, the game was pretty much over even though the Aggies still had half of the fourth quarter to work with.247sports.com
