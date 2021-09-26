Postgame breakdown: A&M starts slow, never gets going in Arkansas loss

Texas A&M had an easier time this week against New Mexico than they did last week in Denver against Colorado and people such as quarterback Zach Calzada and wideout Demond Demas had quality starting debuts in the Aggies' 34-0 win. In fact, A&M was missing enough players and was working in enough returnees from injuries and suspensions that the game looked more like a National Football League pre season game at times on the offensive side of the ball in terms of the team's continuity. The offensive line and some of the veteran skill players struggled at times, especially as . As a result, even though A&M got out quick to a 14-0 lead given big plays by Demas and punt returner Ainias Smith that either scored or set up touchdowns, the big plays declined and the Aggies' down to down success seem to break down on almost a play by play basis.

