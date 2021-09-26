CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Y'all are pathetic

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

This fanbase is so pathetic thanks for staying strong #ClemsonFamily. "Fire this guy, Bench that one, This one sucks" You really find out which ones are which when things don't go your way. "Our run was great" lololol. What P A N S Y'S you all are. Absolutely pathetic. "Well i've been here for 40 years I can say this" well there are a bunch of other football teams in the country and a few in the state go take your negativity and be a sore loser somewhere else. Idiots I hope you all tear your ACL. In both Knees.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Scott
Person
Dabo
tigernet.com

Hope y’all praise dj

For the good plays. I know y’all love to bash him when it’s bad plays. Since you can scroll down and see people bashing him the first 3 mins into the game.
SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney sounds undecided on Clemson's QB position moving forward

Dabo Swinney has to be frustrated following Clemson’s 27-21 overtime loss to NC State, but really, everyone could see a loss coming for a couple of weeks. Clemson’s offense has been on life support, and it’s looked like it hasn’t been able to bust a grape in September, even with 5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei at the helm. Uiagalelei, as he has all season, struggled again Saturday in the loss to the Wolfpack, connecting on just 12 of 26 passing attempts for 111 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 INT.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Basketball#American Football#Tigerpulse#Clemsonfamily#Acl
ClutchPoints

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drops truth on D.J. Uiagalelei’s slow start

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers fell all the way back to No. 25 in the AP polls after their most recent loss to North Carolina State. Clemson is 2-2 and any dreams of going to the playoffs are already out the window for this year. With Boston College up next, Swinney looked at some of the early, yet fixable struggles from his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, per 247Sports.com.
CLEMSON, SC
runnelscountyregister.com

FTP: Homecoming, y'all... or ya'all?

The other day on social media I saw a group of Miles athletes praying before their event. I was touched by this public display of faith offered by these young folks. Well done!. Saturday night I DJ’d a wedding and reception. It was the best of times it was the...
SPORTS
tigernet.com

An offense so pathetic it broke the defense

Elliott a printout of this post. I'm afraid that the guys on the offensive side of the ball will lose all confidence in Tony, and they either stop practicing with a passion, or we start seeing them enter the transfer portal, and if that happens, we could lose a lot of what we have committed, and it could lead to us losing BV also if something isn't done to correct the offense bc, like was said, the offense is so bad, that it caused our defense to break with players giving everything they had for to many downs being played on the defensive side of the ball due to, too many 3 and outs on the offense!!!!!!!!!!!
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was once again trending on a college football Saturday morning. The former college football coach, who’s been a part of ESPN’s college football coverage for two decades, is one of the most lovable aspects of the sport. Seeing Corso on the College GameDay set on Saturday mornings should bring a smile to every college football fan’s face.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy