Two hard questions in the presser…

 7 days ago

Larry Williams: Asked Dabo about RG111’s “archaic” offense comments. Not even sure I heard a TNET reporter ask a question.

I want to see Dabo angry at the presser.

I want to see him finally take responsibility. Re: I want to see Dabo angry at the presser. If he had any balls he'd fire TE. But that won't happen. He'll just back peddle and take ownership of the loss. Not impressed by ANY of the coaches this year besides V. He'll be gone in 2 years for a HC pos.
Best case scenario...

... as far as the majority of posters on this board seem to be leaning. 1. Clemson runs the table from here on out, winning a News Year's Six bowl. 2. Tony Elliott gets a HC job. (1 and 2 go hand in hand. The more Clemson wins the better the chances are Elliott gets a HC job.)
CLEMSON, SC
TNET: Final Thoughts: Inside a play call and things to look for this week

Will the Clemson offense look a little different today? There is no doubt that the offense has been the proverbial problem child early in the season, and we’ve gone over all the numbers and the struggles ad nauseum. Full Story ». 110%er [5934]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3170. Joined: 9/17/14. Am...
CLEMSON, SC
One thing missing from TE's Mon presser

Admittedly, I just read the Tnet summary - I'm at work so didn't listen to the entire thing and could have missed this. But I didn't see any claim of responsibility. I saw blame laid at execution again, which, in my opinion, is putting it on the players, and while I'm sure there's plenty of blame to go around, the OC should take full responsibility for how his offense plays. The HC should take full responsibility for how his entire team plays. I'm seeing that from DS, but didn't hear that from TE. Maybe I missed it - I hope so. But leaders have to take responsibility for the good and the bad, and not worry about how it may impact their future as a potential head coach somewhere, which is taking a SERIOUS hit at the moment. Show some leadership, take responsibility, put the offense on your back, and carry them out of this mess. Quit pinning it on execution, which is essentially putting it back on the players. You're the boss. Take responsibility.
Bama needs a LB. No worries. They took To’otoa from UT

Bama gets 5 star receuits and 5 star transfers. Life ain’t fair anymore. Then point out a single impact OL who was in the portal last summer that you believe would have come to Clemson, given that we are flush with highly recruited OL at every starting spot and we hav 4-star guys sitting on the bench.
CLEMSON, SC
Help - huge conflict with the game today very unsure

If I should go with the fried catfish, some other fish, fried oysters, or the fried shrimp .... usual viewing party with Alum at A M O B , Anna Maria oyster bar - owned and run by Clemson Alumni. John's picture incorporated in the website front page. The best...
CLEMSON, SC
This will age better than the loss

So when I saw this, ironically it reminded me of Ray Ray doing the same #### against Troy….. are these kids not taught to hold the ball until you cross the goal line?
TROY, SC
Two questions

1.) Why did Burmeister never keep on the read option? It was wide open all day. Could have walked in on second down at end of game. Maybe it wasn't even an option? 2.) where was the vaunted "Vice Squad"? Couldn't open any holes with consistency. Couldn't pass protect.
