Two hard questions in the presser…

Admittedly, I just read the Tnet summary - I'm at work so didn't listen to the entire thing and could have missed this. But I didn't see any claim of responsibility. I saw blame laid at execution again, which, in my opinion, is putting it on the players, and while I'm sure there's plenty of blame to go around, the OC should take full responsibility for how his offense plays. The HC should take full responsibility for how his entire team plays. I'm seeing that from DS, but didn't hear that from TE. Maybe I missed it - I hope so. But leaders have to take responsibility for the good and the bad, and not worry about how it may impact their future as a potential head coach somewhere, which is taking a SERIOUS hit at the moment. Show some leadership, take responsibility, put the offense on your back, and carry them out of this mess. Quit pinning it on execution, which is essentially putting it back on the players. You're the boss. Take responsibility.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO