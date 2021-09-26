2021 Flames Top 25 Under 25: #9 - Connor Mackey
Age: 24 (as of August 1 2021) 2020-21 Team: Stockton Heat (AHL), Calgary Flames (NHL) Stats: 27 GP, 3 G, 13 A, 16 Pts (AHL), 6 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts (NHL) Connor Mackey jumped up three spots in this year’s rankings after a strong first professional hockey season split between the AHL and NHL. Mackey joined the Flames organization last March shortly after the league shut down, and started the year on the bubble between the NHL and AHL.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0