In his first NFL draft as general manager, Terry Fontenot made history by selecting Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick — higher than any other tight end ever. The 6’6″, 245-pound freak ran his 40-yard dash in a remarkable 4.44 seconds, recorded a 10’9″ broad jump and a 33.5-inch vertical leap at his Pro Day. However, the most impressive measurement had to be his wingspan, which is over 83 inches and is longer than any other wide receiver or tight end that has been measured at the NFL combine in the last 20 years.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO