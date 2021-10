When Prince Charles and Princess Diana visited the White House in 1985, it was obviously a big deal. The Princess of Wales had already established herself as the biggest celebrity in the royal family simply by way of being herself. An openly loving mother to her two little boys Prince William and Prince Harry, who was just one year old at the time. A philanthropist, a humanitarian, a fashion icon and oh yes; a dancer. Who could forget that. Princess Diana’s dance with John Travolta at the White House in 1985 has a sweet back story which will somehow manage to make you love her more. She was a fan girl, even though she was arguably the biggest deal in the room.

