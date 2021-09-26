CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

DJ's stats

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Either our 2nd or 3rd string should be able to do better if they are on scholarship. We should at least try. DJ is lost. Leaving him in is actually hurting his development.

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
tigernet.com

Bench DJ?

Put Will Taylor back there and run wildcat at this point. They aren’t throwing the ball anyway. at this point it's on Dabo. At a minimum, DJ needs to be held accountable for his play. Maybe the threat of losing his job will get his attention. This is an 8-4 team right now.
tigernet.com

DJ 2020 vs. DJ 2021

What’s the difference in y’all’s honest opinion? Did he play better because Trevor was still there and there wasn’t pressure? Was the OL that much better? Was the offense more balanced? Coaching? What was it?. I rewatched the ND game from 2020 during the weather delay. Watched every offensive series.
tigernet.com

DJ’s recruiting profile…

“Big, strong armed quarterback with generational arm strength. Has a big frame but looks lean and is well put together. Has one of the strongest arms in recent memory and has won ‘long ball’ contests with a throw of 80+ yards. Is much more than a big arm. Shows great touch, accuracy to all three levels of the field and greet natural feel for throwing the football. Understands when to take a little off, throws with anticipation and is a plus athlete as well. Has the ability to run zone read and is a very good runner in the open field. Can buy time and is accurate throwing down the field rolling out to his right or his left. Natural leader and a great teammate who is also a potential high round draft pick in Major League Baseball. Can still improve going through progressions and finding secondary receivers as well as escaping pressure. Upside is off the charts. Projects as a impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future early NFL draft pick.”
tigernet.com

Could DJ be

Suffering a Softmore jinx. It's a real thing and he played enough last year to make it feel that way. Anyway hope they get this Offensive offense going soon.
Plainview Daily Herald

Abernathy's Hoel earns Herald Stat Line of the Week

Abernathy’s Jess Hoel is this week’s Herald Stat Line of the Week honoree. Hoel put together a career night through the air, helping the ninth-ranked Antelopes roll to a 33-7 win over Post on Friday. The senior quarterback was 14-of-21 passing for 321 yards (a new career high) and 3...
On3.com

UNC's Sam Howell matches Lamar Jackson with crazy stat

UNC quarterback Sam Howell’s performances over the last two weeks against Georgia State and UVA put him in rare company. Howell threw for 307 yards and rushed for another 112 against the Cavaliers last weekend after throwing for 352 yards and adding another 2014 on the ground in Week 2 against the Panthers. The only quarterbacks to accumulate 300 yards through the air and 100 yards on the ground in back-to-back games since at least 2004? Howell and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, per Bryan Ives.
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was once again trending on a college football Saturday morning. The former college football coach, who’s been a part of ESPN’s college football coverage for two decades, is one of the most lovable aspects of the sport. Seeing Corso on the College GameDay set on Saturday mornings should bring a smile to every college football fan’s face.
Sports Illustrated

Is DJ Johnson Oregon's X Factor?

When the Ducks took the field against Ohio State at the Shoe 10 days ago, they were without their best player in Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Oregon staff was forced to get creative to fill the void and some may have been surprised to see DJ Johnson trot out for snaps at defensive end.
tigernet.com

Does DJ

Stand closer to the center in shotgun than previous Clemson QBs? It seems like 3-4 yds deep when it was 5 in the past. Maybe he is just a big man and it just seems that way. Anyone else noticed this?
Emerald Media

DJ Johnson’s versatility spreads beyond his collegiate years

With 14 seconds remaining in Oregon’s week two matchup with Ohio State, Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud dropped back five steps to his own 10-yard line. Down by 7, it was the Buckeyes’ last chance to escape a significant upset. Stroud rolled out to his right to avoid the collapsing pocket,...
247Sports

UCLA's National Stat Rankings

Of course, UCLA moved in national statistical rankings after its loss to Fresno State. Listed are UCLA's national ranking and then the statistic in parentheses. Yards Per Play – 17th (6.9); moved up from 20th (6.7) Yards Per Game – 48th (423.3); moved down from 33rd (437.5) Points Per Game...
247Sports

DJ Johnson’s defensive role will continue to expand

DJ Johnson opened this season as an offense-only player, but by the look of it, that's not how his 2021 season will play out. With injuries piling up in Oregon's front-seven, Johnson made a return to defense against Ohio State, and played their exclusively in the team's win over Stony Brook last weekend.
voiceofmotown.com

Nicco Marchiol’s Stats and Highlights

Morgantown, West Virginia – Nicco Marchiol’s Hamilton High School Huskies moved to 4-0 Friday night by beating Centennial Coyotes Varsity Boys Football team of Peoria, Arizona 33-15. Marchiol had another big game, finishing 15-25 for 248 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 133.0. One the season,...
NBC Sports

Three incredible stats show Mack's immediate impact on 49ers

Last season the 49ers' offensive line struggled to contain pressure up the middle. After signing center Alex Mack this offseason, the problem has been solved. Having played under Kyle Shanahan for two (2014, 2016) of his 13 NFL seasons, Mack played a key role in the offensive success of the 2016 Atlanta Falcons.
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Five stats from Arizona football's loss against NAU

The Arizona football team fell to Northern Arizona University 21-19 Saturday night, dropping their 15th straight game. Here are five stats that stood out in the loss. The all-around production of Stanley Berryhill III:. Berryhill was the star of the night for the Wildcats in both the receiving department and...
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
tigernet.com

Anyone know the story on DJ's recruiting?

He certainly looks the part, and I even saw him in the game with Bama's to-be qb. That was the whole buzz, the top two LA qb's going to the top two college programs. He looked perfectly fine in that game. But now he can't pass, he can't RPO, he...
