Did you guys really think you are better coaches? We have 2 Natty’s since 2016. Our coaches evaluate talent everyday and put the best players on the field. We rarely lose. We are one of the best programs in the country. What else do you want? This will be a good team by years end. Go back and evaluate the 2016 schedule and look at our performance. We developed all year to peak at the end. We will do the same this year. If you people know so much, why aren’t you coaches?

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO