Auburn opens SEC play this weekend on the road against LSU, with the program set for its first SEC test under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin. It has already been an eventful week for Auburn, which faces an important decision at quarterback between Bo Nix and T.J. Finley, and introduces a new position coach after Harsin abruptly fired wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams just four games into the season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO