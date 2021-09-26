Weeks after Hurricane Ida, south Lafourche residents continue to deal with foul-smelling mud
It took roughly a week for Hurricane Ida's floodwaters to leave the Larose area, but residents have since been plagued with an abundance of foul-smelling mud. Residents expressed concern about potential health risks the mud may bring as they are uncertain of its contents, worried it may be contaminated by harmful materials. Others say the mud has slowed cleanup as the community recovers.www.dailycomet.com
Comments / 1