If we’re only gonna give Taylor 1 wildcat carry per game

 6 days ago

Then I’d prefer to go ahead and move him to wr. Surely he can’t produce worse than what we’re getting right now. I think he’d come up clutch on third down and he’d have more opportunities for big plays and he can still line up at qb and take his wildcat carry.

I don’t think we’re gonna score 70 today.

Re: I don’t think we’re gonna score 70 today. I doubt we score again this half. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did. And I bet my IQ is higher than yours too !" sociologycoot843.
CLEMSON, SC
Dabo Swinney: 'There's gonna be a lot of things on tape that we got to clean up'

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. "Unbelievable effort by our guys-- tremendous heart. We're getting better, but we're still a work in progress. Tonight was an incredibly strange game-- unbelievable situations that came up in the game. Offensively, they absolutely lined up in nothing that we prepared for. They decided that they were going to just play all odd-Double Cloud, play corners up, play overhangs, and make us go everything in between the tackles and give us the opportunity there to do that and just not let us have the big play."
CLEMSON, SC
This nepotism is gonna hurt Clemson football….

Hard decisions are coming soon. Hiring past players and from within isn’t smart. Hope that’s a lesson learned and changes are made. All coaches that aren’t getting it done…at all. Time for Caldwell to retire. MVP [530]. TigerPulse: 95%. Posts: 908. Joined: 7/11/13. Re: This nepotism is gonna hurt Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
Think our punt return game is really gonna have

To help out with field position until offense can get it figured out. I’d also like to see us go after punts. Something to get some momentum and flip a field. And yes I know in advance we would be called for 15 straight roughing the kickers. But heck we lost to nc state. Nothing left to lose.
FOOTBALL
how is it gonna look for DJ to be in commercials....

With such poor play. Not good, right now he is playing much worse than Cole Stoudt. Re: how is it gonna look for DJ to be in commercials.... And Cole Stoudt, played poorly until the coaching changed and he was amazing when he beat Oklahoma. So DJ will play like CS until there is a coaching change.
TV & VIDEOS
TNET: Final Thoughts: Inside a play call and things to look for this week

Will the Clemson offense look a little different today? There is no doubt that the offense has been the proverbial problem child early in the season, and we’ve gone over all the numbers and the struggles ad nauseum. Full Story ». 110%er [5934]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3170. Joined: 9/17/14. Am...
CLEMSON, SC
I just can’t believe how quick we have fallen

If you are going to criticize grammar, the adverb "hopefully" needs to be axed also. Fallen? It’s only Shane’s first year. Can't believe they were picking Troy over the coots on Gameday. 46% = coot. Hard to believe the coots have fallen so far and can't get up in how...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
Gonna have to play great D and find a way to win........

D will be tested especially considering that we have both all ACC DTs out. BC will most likely pound it and we are down numbers, experience and size. Lot will depend on heart and effort. Hopefully Skalski is healthy as that it is what he brings. Offensively?????? We are what...
CLEMSON, SC
It's been a long week, but this team needs us tonight

Regardless of where you stand in your opinions of coaches, players, the season, etc...Clemson is special because of us...the fans. Re: Agree, the hay is in the barn, let's play! Go Tigers!!!***. Let’s be as loud as we can so our Tigers can really hear us. It will fire them...
CLEMSON, SC
Like to see DJ run a few option plays - we

I don't know if DJ can run that though .... I'd just like to see more called runs and called passes instead of RPO. Give the O-line a chance to do one thing, either run block or pass block. RPO means that they cannot really do either thing.
NFL
Game on TV?

ATT UVerse guide shows Louisiana Tech and Nancy State on ACCN at 7:30, instead of our game with BC. Anybody know where or if our game is broadcast?
SPORTS
Will people be allowed to sit

On the hill today? I know it's unfortunately been limited significantly in recent years, and I can't remember what it looked like for the GT game before the weather came through. We need our old homefield advantage tonight.
SPORTS
How did Pitt score 52 on GT?

Pitt must have expected GT to run this defense. Anyways, it's not our OC's fault that we could only muster 14 points against GT. They ran a defense TE was not expecting. There's a huge difference.
SPORTS
Who would have thought Coastal, Wake, NCST would be ranked higher than Clemson...

I never would have guessed that myself. I surely hope our team comes out better tonight because a loss to BC would be almost unbearable. Even starting to hear Coots starting to chirp again after several years of silence. Chirping not about their team but more about the fall of Clemson's elite status. I much prefer them silenced.
CLEMSON, SC
Is Danny Pearman doing his job? He’s our portal guy.

We needed some OL, a fast/twitchy slot WR, and an experienced QB as a solid backup who could play if we had issues. Pearman dropped the ball. That’s prob who we should blame. Clemgalalways®. 110%er [5560]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3090. Joined: 11/7/20. Re: Is Danny Pearman doing his job? He’s...
FOOTBALL

