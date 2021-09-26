What a great run for the Tigers

The Boys’ Tiger Cub Cross Country team compete at Cascade in the Jon Mitchell Invitational. They were led by Charlie Menzel with a 16th place finish and a 18:57 time, followed closely by Tyler Adams with a 20th place finish and 19:36 time. Other Tiger Cub Runners were Caden Gasway with a 33rd place finish and 20:26 time, Daniel Dinn with a 42nd place and 20:50 time, Brandon Olson with a 61st place and 22:10 time, and Isaac Hertenstein with a 75th place and 23:30 time. The field had 89 runners overall. The Tiger Cubs compete next Saturday in the Tiger Cub Invitational at Greencastle.
Comments / 0