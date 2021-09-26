CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a great run for the Tigers

 7 days ago

These last 10 years have been a blast. Thank you for the memories. Now let’s start preparing for the next run.

Royals 2, Tigers 1: Just not quite enough runs

The rubber match of a three-game series against the Royals on a pleasant early-fall day, moved up an hour to better accommodate the Tigers’ next-door NFL neighbours, ended in a tight 2-1 Kansas City victory. A ninth-inning double hopped over the wall, preventing the Tigers’ tying run from scoring, and Kris Bubic held them down with his best start of the year.
NFL
MLB

Tigers celebrate Miggy's exciting, historic run

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera was in a joking mood Friday afternoon. When asked what he learned from his pursuit of 500 career home runs that could help him on his road to 3,000 hits, he smiled. “I think 3,000 is different,” he said, “because an infield hit can make it.”
MLB
Derrick

Cabrera drives in 4 runs as Tigers top Royals 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday. Jeimer Candelario supplied a run-scoring double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two hits...
MLB
Plainsman

Tigers run in Russ Strand Invitational

BROOKINGS – The Huron Tigers cross country teams participated in the Russ Strand Invitational Thursday in Brookings, with the boys varsity taking fourth in the team standings. Harrisburg won the team title with 31 points, beating out Aberdeen Central, who finished with 42. Josh Martin of Aberdeen Central won the...
HURON, SD
A pair of home runs for Goodrum as Tigers break four game losing streak

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers put the brakes on a four-game losing skid with a 10-7 win over the Minnesota Twins last night. Niko Goodrum hit two home runs and ended the night with four RBI. Detroit begins its final series of the year against the White...
MLB
Sports
Baseball
Prep football roundup: Tigers run by Eagles

MARSHALL — Marshall downed New Ulm 45-8 on Friday night in South Central District football action. The Eagles were led by Dylen Carreon, who ran for 159 yards on 25 carries. He also scored New Ulm’s lone TD and added a two-point conversion run in the third quarter. Ayden Jensen was 3 for 9 passing for the Eagles for 34 yards. Jaden Drill led the Eagles on defense with 10 tackles.
NEW ULM, MN
Postgame Thoughts: Tigers First Loss Will Do More Good in the Long Run

ROCK SPRINGS — The #1 Rock Springs Tigers played their hearts out Friday night against #2 Sheridan Broncs in what might have been a preview of the 2021 4A state title game. While the final score of 27-24 in favor of Sheridan gives little context to the game that unfolded, it was a brilliant game between the two top teams in 4A.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Patrylak, Tigers run to 1st at Edwardsville Invitational

EDWARDSVILLE – Geordan Patrylak admitted he let his mind wander this week leading up to the running of the 55th Edwardsville Invitational. The Edwardsville senior was still thinking about cross country. “I’m going to be honest, I was thinking about before that if I won this race I was going...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
To the Moon: Trent Fraley, Running Game Rocket Tigers to 4-0 Start

Overpowering teams, and dominating them with physicality and brute force is the easiest way to turn momentum and suck the life out of your opponent. Moon Area head coach Ryan Linn, and starting Right Guard Trent Fraley know that feeling and both exclaimed similar sentiments in describing their 38-7 win over North Hills that pushed them to 4-0.
NFL
FOOTBALL: Dutchman standouts run wild over Tigers

Josh Rodriquez knew the Owensville Dutchmen were very good. He got a painful look at just how good Friday, Sept. 17. Owensville stayed undefeated by posting a 60-11 win over the Tigers in Four Rivers Conference action last week at the St. James High Field. St. James fell to 0-4...
FOOTBALL
Tigers can't slow down Hall as DNH runs away with win

A fumbled kickoff set an ominous tone from the start for South Hardin against a ranked Dike-New Hartford squad. In order to knock the Wolverines out of unbeaten status, the Tigers had to play a nearly flawless contest. Instead, there were eight combined turnovers between the two squads and the defense allowed seven plays of more than 10 yards in a 42-18 loss to open Class 1A District 3 play.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
Lady Tigers hit the ground running in victory over Aurora

The Chagrin Falls girls soccer team seems to be hitting their stride. After settling for a 2-2 tie against Chagrin Valley Conference rivals West Geauga on Sep. 9, the Tigers have bounced back with their second consecutive victory, beating Aurora 5-1 last Saturday night at Veteran’s Stadium. The Tigers (6-1-1,...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
SHS Girls run third at Tiger Cub Invite

The Sullivan boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Tiger Cub Invitational at Greencastle on Saturday. Despite not having Hanna Burkart and Mikayla HItt, the Lady Arrows ran third. Southmont won with 35 points, Cloverdale 40 and Sullivan had 50. “The girls ran well despite missing their usual...
SULLIVAN, IN
Tiger Cub Boys Run at Jon Mitchell Invitational

The Boys’ Tiger Cub Cross Country team compete at Cascade in the Jon Mitchell Invitational. They were led by Charlie Menzel with a 16th place finish and a 18:57 time, followed closely by Tyler Adams with a 20th place finish and 19:36 time. Other Tiger Cub Runners were Caden Gasway with a 33rd place finish and 20:26 time, Daniel Dinn with a 42nd place and 20:50 time, Brandon Olson with a 61st place and 22:10 time, and Isaac Hertenstein with a 75th place and 23:30 time. The field had 89 runners overall. The Tiger Cubs compete next Saturday in the Tiger Cub Invitational at Greencastle.
SPORTS
Jaguars run away from Tigers late in game

A late surge by the Andover Central Jaguars helped them to a 35-13 win over the visiting Eisenhower Tigers last Friday.The defeat dropped the Tigers to 1-2 this season. They are still working to adjust to the loss of top running back Caleb Lowry, who was lost to an injury the previous game. Lowry’s availability later this season is uncertain.The Tigers got the start they wanted in this game, scoring on the opening possession with a big 80-yard pass play from quarterbac...
SEDGWICK, KS

