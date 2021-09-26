CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

HAHAHAHA

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

2-2 in the NCG. Welcome to the big leagues, boys. No one even knew you had a football team til 2012. Let’s see if you can sustain a program more than 5 years (you can’t). Your tears taste great. Hope you enjoyed the last few years because you’re done. Done.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

tigernet.com

What channel is carrying the game Sat night?

If we were 4 and 0 would we be on the stupid ACC Network where over half our fan base including me can’t watch. I really hate all the new technology that makes it difficult to get simple things you want. I am out of town on an anniversary vacation getaway and I think my wife is happy I can’t watch the game and since we are in a rebuilding year I am going to try not to panic about not watching our TIgers. Sometimes a different perspective is helpful I guess.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Crowd

I really hope we have a great crowd this weekend for this night game. I think the players, the coaches, the fans and the ACC need Clemson to have a good weekend. A victory, improvement with the offense, and a loud and crazy atmosphere may give confidence back to everyone. It would be nice to see the stands full or at least mostly full.
TENNIS
tigernet.com

An 8 Year Old Could Call Roughing The Passer ---

But grown men that are officiating a college football game where a Notre Dame player on defense roughs up the Cincinnati QB....and the flag was thrown mind you.....a clear call was about to be made. However.....the flag was picked up. In freaking sane.
CINCINNATI, OH
tigernet.com

Playing Golf at Timberlake at 11:00 Today...

Then going out for a few drinks before the game. Then watch the Tigers beat BC 27-13. had a golf game. My only memory is that the greens were MUCH more than average fast.
GOLF
tigernet.com

I’ve got a sick feeling …

In my stomach after watching some of the Pitt game. They are moving the ball at will against GT. We are so screwed. I hope I’m dead wrong , but I think we got major issues with not only coaching and scheme, but talent too. How could this be with all the great recruiting classes we’ve have for the last 4 or 5 years??
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Ever been through a rough stretch in life?

Ever been through a rough stretch (divorce, money problems, sickness, etc) and someone put their arm around, helped you how they could, and told you they believed in you. That is our job tonight. The thing that makes football the best spectator sport is that we can make a difference in the game more so than basketball, soccer, etc by making noise when your team is on defense.
SOCCER
tigernet.com

TNET: WATCH: Clemson football takes stage for some fun at Tigerama

Clemson held its annual Tigerama for Homecoming Friday night in Memorial Stadium and the Clemson football Tigers took the stage for a little fun before Saturday's action against BC (7:30 p.m./ACCN). Watch some clips from below from Friday in the ClemsonFB instagram post: Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was once again trending on a college football Saturday morning. The former college football coach, who’s been a part of ESPN’s college football coverage for two decades, is one of the most lovable aspects of the sport. Seeing Corso on the College GameDay set on Saturday mornings should bring a smile to every college football fan’s face.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

It's been a long week, but this team needs us tonight

Regardless of where you stand in your opinions of coaches, players, the season, etc...Clemson is special because of us...the fans. Re: Agree, the hay is in the barn, let's play! Go Tigers!!!***. Let’s be as loud as we can so our Tigers can really hear us. It will fire them...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

uga has an awesome

High school stadium entrance .... They just redid it. Looks like they put the recruits in those club seats around the entrance. Seems to be working and landing them the 5 stars.
HIGH SCHOOL
tigernet.com

Recruiting

Honestly, I feel like our biggest problem this year is completely whiffing on recruiting, especially WR, IMO. While we have good receivers, we don’t have a go to receiver this year. I feel like no one has lived up to their potential. Yes I know Ross is coming back from a neck injury but I’m not talking about him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Pitt

I guess they weren't surprised by GT's defense formation? Or maybe they are just playing their offense and daring GT to stop it. Seeing this is kinda frustrating. Hopefully we will see our offense get out of its funk this weekend. Go Tigers!
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

DJ’s strengths

What do you think they are and how can we play to them?. Because either he has none or our scheme has only highlighted his weaknesses or our coaches have not developed them. I know the experts are sometimes wrong when rating these kids coming out of high school but we have 4 and 5 star players throughout our starting 11. There’s no way they could have missed on all of them. So I’m guessing our scheme/ coaches are to blame.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Nice comeback win!

Https://clemsontigers.com/tigers-storm-back-in-second-half-to-take-down-wake-forest/. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Clemson Tigers secured their second come-from-behind win of the season on Friday night at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. thanks to a second half onslaught by their offense. Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador’s right-footed strike in the 87th minute proved decisive as the Tigers advanced to 8-2 (3-1 ACC) on the season. The first half saw the two teams battle for possession and trade chances. Clemson had five corners while Wake had zero, but in the 41st minute the Demon Deacons (4-4-1, 1-2-1 ACC) were awarded a penalty kick. Jake Swallen converted the opportunity and gave his team the 1-0 advantage headed into the halftime locker room. Clemson came out firing in the second half, with five shots in the first ten minutes of the frame. The fifth one off the foot of freshman Tim Ströbeck found the back of the net to level the game at one apiece. The Tigers continued to test the Wake Forest defense with a barrage of shots, but despite the steady Clemson pressure, the Demon Deacons looked like they were going to hold on to force overtime. However, with just four minutes remaining, a loose ball last touched by Ousmane Sylla found the foot of Fernandez-Salvador, who curled the ball into the right-side netting with great composure. The Tigers, who outshot Wake Forest 13-1 in the second-half and 19-5 on the game, while earning 12 corner kicks to Wake’s one, held on for the road victory. Up next, the Tigers travel to Conway, S.C. on Tuesday, October 5 to take on Coastal Carolina in an in-state matchup. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Prediction CU 27 BC 17

Tigers fight like Champions no matter how big the battle, Let’s GOOOO!. Skalski and the D have to save our butts again late in the 4th.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Looking ahead

If Dabo decides to move on from Tony Elliott, do you think that he's would just continue to promote from within?. I believe this would be a strong possibility and, because so, I believe there would be serious cause for concern for the future of the program. To be fair, these replacements may be world beaters but not likely IMO. I have not seen Dabo make a significant move to make the team better since the Morris/Venables hires. Bates/Hall are fine coaches but Hobby/Brooks they are not. Can Dabo make some big splash hire(s) to keep the program moving forward or has he become complacent?
SPORTS
tigernet.com

How Deep Is Clemson ---

Can any spare defensive lineman play on the offensive line?? Can any spare linebackers help out with depth at running back. It may be homecoming for Clemson....but Clemson needs to realize things are about to get real physical when locking up with Boston College tonight. SocMan2®. 110%er [7759]. TigerPulse: 100%
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

tigernet.com

tigernet.com

