Boston College Football has a pretty consistent formula for having a big season in a given year, but part of that formula is out of their hands. The Eagles aren’t going to be the boss of the conference anytime soon a la Clemson — they’re always going to need an upset or two and have just about everything go their way in the toss-up games in order to have a shot at making it into the ACC Championship Game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO