NFL

Saints activate Michael Thomas from COVID-19 list, but he remains on PUP

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaints receiver Micahel Thomas went on the COVID-19 reserve list Sept. 14. He came off the list Saturday. Thomas reverted to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He was on PUP before presumably testing positive for the virus, which means he must miss the first six weeks of the season. The Saints have an early bye, so Thomas could return after five games if he is ready to come back.

