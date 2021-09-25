CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accident victim in critical condition after ACFR extrication

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 7:20 p.m. on September 24, units from Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) and Windsor Fire responded to a vehicle accident with extrication in the area of 3400 NE US 301. Upon arrival, units found two vehicles with heavy damage. A total of 3 patients were on scene and transported to Shands. One patient had to be extricated and was in critical condition. ACFR would like to remind all drivers to never text and drive and to always obey the speed limit.

