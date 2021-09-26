CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

NSX-T 3.1 Debugging Service Chains or Service Segments

By jrich2017
vmware.com
 7 days ago

I am currently trying to debug an NSX-T deployment that has my service deployment installed on it. While I can get my solution to work on multiple test beds in house, I am trying to determine why it fails to work on a "live" deployment. Is there documentation somewhere that...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

NSX-T Rule Migration

Is there a quick way to export all Security Groups, Tags and IPsets among's other things, also exporting the manually created TCP/UDP services from within NSX-v, NSX-T? I'm guessing, this can be scripted to run from one of the NSX managers to export to a .csv. Would anyone have such a script already prepared. I know i can save and export the Rules but wasn't sure if there was a similar way for the rest or that it would have to be via script.
SOFTWARE
washingtonexec.com

Peraton Acquires As-a-Service Solutions Segment of ViON Corp.

Peraton has acquired the as-a-service business of ViON Corp., absorbing the cloud business and its employees and expanding offerings in the design, delivery and governance of critical IT infrastructure for government customers. The agreement also adds key leaders, cleared employees and contracts across the defense civilian agencies, and state governments.
BUSINESS
vmware.com

NSX-T manger nodes' /image partition usage reached 100%

There are lots of named java_pidXXXX.hprcf files in the sub-directory ./core under the /image. I tried to delete all the java_pidxxxx.hprcf files and all the manger nodes works well. But a few hours later, the disk usage of the /image reached 100% again. Is there anyone has the same problem...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Some "General failure" when pinging though my NSX VMs.

I deployed VMware VCF on 4 hosts. I remarked that when I ping my TOR switch or external computer, I got some "General failure". Sometimes, it got many general failure before it starts to reply normally. I have users using VDI on those hosts it but they don't experience network issues. Their connection don't drop. I don't know where to check to fix it which is annoying.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debugging#Chaining#Apologies#Vm#Global Status#Nsxt 3
vmware.com

NSX-T manager "Out of memory"

I'm attempting to get a small NSX-T lab up and running. I have the appliance version 3.1.2.0.0.17884005, and the VM keeps running out of memory:. If that's too small to read, the error is "Out of memory: Kill process [number] (java) score [number] or sacrifice child" I've run it under...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Top 5 benefits of ControlUp, according to customers

Since our partnership with ControlUp is now over a year and a half old, I thought this would be a good opportunity to have some of our customers help me better understand what has been working well with ControlUp in their VMware Horizon environments. I reached out to VMware and...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vcenter upgrade to 7.0.2 broke vcenter ui

[500] An error occurred while fetching identity providers. Try again. If problem persists, contact your administrator. - already tried a article to recreate the STS certs and it errors out. (https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/7.0/com.vmware.vsphere.authentication.doc/GUID-CD4FA8E2-5B... Using config file : /root/newsts/certool.cfg. Error: 382312694, VMCAGetSignedCertificatePrivate() failedStatus : Failed. Error Code : 382312694. Error Message : Access...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Comparison scheduled tasks with annotation

Good Morning, We´re shutting down our not relevant servers over night via VSphere Tasks and have set a comment as an annotation with server online times. Some servers are online at the weekend, others only during week. I need a script which reads per server its scheduledt asks with its settings like regularity (weekly on these days) and servers specific annotation. I´ve tried to play around with Brian Wuchners script but I´m struggling.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
vmware.com

Unable to startup VM after disk removal

I'm using VMware Workstation Pro 15.5.7. I have deleted some disks in the OS of one of my VMs earlier today. I also deleted them from the configuration of the VM in VMware Workstation. After that I physically deleted them from the Windows explorer folder where the VM is located.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Get vra 8 managed machines and properties

I do not see a way to get the managed machines and the properties of a machine using vRO. This is version 8.3. Anyone know how we get the machine information from vRA? I can get the info from vcenter of course but it's the machine info from vRA that I need. Thanks.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Cloning to a new OS

I need to clone an existing 6.7 VM with a different OS. I try and customize the Guest OS in the Cloning steps but It doesn't ask me for the location of the ISO file to select. Am I missing something?. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. A clone is a copy,...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VCenter Server 6.7.0.50000 Says Target patch version is not supported

When I run the command software-packages stage --iso to stage the ISO. The ISO is mounted successfully then the ISO unmounts itself and says target patch version is not supported. My VCenter Server version is 6.7.0.50000. I am using the ISO patch VMware-vCenter-Server-Appliance-6.7.0.50000-18485166-patch-FP. Has anyone else ran into this issue?...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Unknown command: `shell.set error is coming while trying to enable bash

Unknown command: `shell.set error is coming while trying to enable bash . kindly help us for solution. => There may be because of "/storage/log" or audit.log or the root directory is full and cause such issues. Check these workarounds to enable bash shell. - https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2100508. - https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2069041.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Capture Failed VM in the output file

I am unable to validate and get the failed VM Name in the file. $computers = Get-Content -path ".\computers3.txt" $Computer = $Computer.toupper() if((Test-Connection -ComputerName $Computer -count 1 -ErrorAction 0)) {. $Isonline = "ONLINE" } else { $StatsError= "`t$Computer is OFFLINE" }. try {. Add-Type -assemblyname system.DirectoryServices.accountmanagement. $DS = New-Object System.DirectoryServices.AccountManagement.PrincipalContext([System.DirectoryServices.AccountManagement.ContextType]::Machine)
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Symbexcel: Bringing the Power of Symbolic Execution to the Fight Against Malicious Excel 4 Macros

Office macros are a popular attack vector to compromise a user’s environment and deploy additional components. That’s because macros can hide within documents, often under several layers of obfuscation. In recent years, there has been an increase in attacks that leverage Excel 4.0 macros as threat actors have realized the power that this legacy functionality provides to an attacker.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware broken after Windows 11 update

I've used VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.1 to run a Mac OS Big Sur on windows 10 and after upgrading to Windows 11 I got this error:. ~ Disable/Enable SVM Mode (AMD visualization in BIOS) ~ Repair VMware from install. ~ Create a new Machine. ~ Uninstall BitDefender Agent (default on...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Share host VPN with guest

I'm using VMware Fusion 12.0.0 (16880131) in macOS Big Sur Beta 10. In macOS (host), I'm connected to a VPN. I want to share the VPN connection with my Windows 10 2004 (guest), but this doesn't work. Internet connection is available but websites which are only available in VPN aren't. The guest network is connected via NAT. How can I archive the sharing or isn't this possible currently?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Path from vCenter Server for Windows 6.5 to vCenter Server Appliance 6.5

Is there a migration path from vCenter Server 6.5 to vCenter Server Appliance 6.5?. Or at least a way to migrate the settings from one to the other. Take a look to https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/6.5/com.vmware.vsphere.upgrade.doc/GUID-9A117817-B78D-4BBE... and https://interopmatrix.vmware.com/#/Upgrade?productId=2. Regards,. Joerg. We do the migration always when doing a step forward. IIRC its not...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware vCenter 4.1 and Vmware Vsphere 4.1

I am looking for some clarification. We have a legacy implementation of VMware vCenter 4.1 and vSphere 4.1? Is this impacted by VMSA-2021?. In the advisory the following is mentioned but iI assume this is a different product than the legacy vCenter 4.1 Product. The Cloud Foundation is some kind...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

How many linked clones does VMware Workstation Pro 16 support?

I'm on Windows 10 with VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.0 build-17198959. I've created a Win 10 guest VM and created 3 linked clone from it. The three cloned VM are running in parallel and everything works. Today I need 10 VMs with my work, so I created another 7 linked clone from the exactly same snapshot. And, I place 5 of them on a SAMSUNG 960 PRO m.2 SSD drive, and the other 5 on another SAMSUNG 960 PRO m.2 SSD drive. After that, I started these VMs one by one. When I started the 7th VM, my computer got a blue screen and I have to restart it. Then I tried again, but the OS dead again and I don't know what triggered it. I checked the event viewer and found there are some related entries. But I'm not an expert on it. Could anyone help me to take a look of the events I exported? You can get it from https://disk.yandex.com/d/Tz-A1hhRrZIEGQ.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy