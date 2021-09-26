Hearn: AJ Is Already Talking About Usyk Rematch Now; We Have To Check That Eye Socket
Eddie Hearn might attempt to talk Anthony Joshua into a confidence-building bout before the former heavyweight champion climbs into the ring to oppose Oleksandr Usyk again. Hearn realizes, of course, that such advice probably will be ignored because Joshua will want to avenge his second professional defeat immediately. Joshua might’ve suffered a significant injury to his right orbital bone, but the British superstar was talking about boxing Usyk again as a physician examined the damage around his eye in Joshua’s locker room Saturday night in London.www.boxingscene.com
