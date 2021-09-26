Hearn: AJ Is Already Talking About Usyk Rematch Now; We Have To Check That Eye Socket

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua’s rematch is likely to take place in “February or March” next year, the new world heavyweight champion’s promoter has confirmed. Usyk defeated Joshua via a unanimous decision to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts following an exquisite performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Ukrainian is now a two-weight world champion after he became the undisputed champion of cruiserweight division in 2018 and has set his sights on achieving the same feat in the heavyweight class. WBC champion Tyson Fury fights Deontay Wilder on 9 October and Usyk said at a homecoming...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO